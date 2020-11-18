China bars entry of Pinoys due to COVID-19

China has suspended the entry of Filipinos with valid visas and residence permits, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

Holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, and crew (C) visas issued by the Chinese Embassy are exempt from the temporary entry ban.

Non-Chinese nationals in the Philippines with visas issued after Nov. 3, 2020, will also not be affected, according to an advisory from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

“The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Philippines has issued a notice temporarily suspending the entry into China of non-Chinese nationals in the Philippines holding visas or residence permits still valid as of 05 November 2020,” said the POEA in an advisory dated Nov. 10. INQ