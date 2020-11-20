Dead man, whose face was covered with duct tape, was a bank loan processor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unidentified dead man, whose face was covered with duct tape and whose body was found in Consolacion town, was a loan processor of a bank.

This developed after a relative from Talisay City identified the dead man as his cousin, 29-year-old Vincent Yu Cañada.

The cousin of the victim told police that Cañada was from Sibonga town in southern Cebu, but he was staying in Barangay Lorega in Cebu City and he was a loan processor of a bank.

After hearing about an unidentified body being found in a grassy lot in Barangay Garing, Consolacion town in northern Cebu, the cousin said that he then went to the funeral homes today, November 20, 2020, where the body was brought and positively identified the body as that of Cañada.

Read: Dead man, whose face covered with duct tape, found in Consolacion

The body of Cañada was found past 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Barangay Garing by one of the residents. Cañada’s face was covered with a duct tape and his hands were tied with a cable wire.

Police Major Vernino Noserale, commander of the Consolacion Police Station, said that they were waiting for the report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and the result of the autopsy on how Cañada died.

Noserale said that they were also waiting for the family members of Cañada to visit the police station to be able to give them more background on the victim.

Noserale said that initial investigations showed that the victim worked at a bank as a loan processor and was last contacted by one of his co-workers last November 17.

“Naghulat lang pud mi kay kailangan pa man nga mapahimutang ang lawas. Tagaan lang pud nato og time,” said Noserale.

(We are waiting for the family because they need to take care of things — for the preparations for the wake and burial of the victim. We will just have to give them time for that.)

According to Noserale, they have coordinated with Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in case there will be reports that can help with the case as the victim was living in the city before the incident happened./dbs