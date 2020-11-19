Dead man, whose face covered with duct tape, found in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consolacion police are trying to identify the dead man, whose face has been covered with duct tape and whose hands have been tied with a cable tie.

The man’s body was found in Barangay Garing, a mountain barangay in Consolacion town in northern Cebu and it was found by a resident in the area at past 9 a.m. today, November 19, 2020, said Police Major Vernino Noserale, Consolacion Police Station chief.

The man is estimated to be from 35 to 40 years old, medium built, and around 5’6 in height. He was also wearing black and blue shorts, a black hooded jacket and a pair of Crocs sandals.

As of this time, Noserale said that they were questioning a person, who claimed that one of his family members was missing since last week.

“Naay usa ka person from Cebu City nga naa karon sa funeral homes and itry og identify if iyaha to family member nga na missing,” said Noserale.

(There’s a person from Cebu City, who is now at the funeral homes and he is trying to identify the body if this was their missing family member.)

Noserale said the body will be autopsied should the person would positievely identify that the dead body found would be that of his kin./dbs