LTFRB-7: Inter-LGU jeepneys will help address demand for public transportation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The demand for public transportation will be addressed if local government units (LGUs) allow the entry of inter-LGU jeepneys.

This was the statement of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr., on the first day of the return of jeepneys in Cebu City on November 20, 2020.

Montealto said that they are already working with the different LGUs for the Balik Pasada program one-stop-shops including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City.

The LTFRB-7 said that it is aware of the huge gap between the demand of workers for public transportation and the number of actual public utility vehicles (PUVs) plying the streets.

“Kung makasulod na unta (sa Cebu City) ang mga jeep, dako kaayo siyag tabang para sa mga tawo nga magcommute. Okay raman unta if full capacity atong mga buses, pero limited ra man ang capacity gud so nagkuwang gyod,” said Montealto.

The director said that Cebu City has requested in particular that all jeepneys that will enter the city from other LGUs must follow the guidelines and health protocols set by the city government.

Montealto said that they have standardized all health protocols for jeepneys in Metro Cebu to ensure that this request of Cebu City will be accommodated especially that Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City have been requesting entry to Cebu City in the past month.

All drivers will undergo swab test, the vehicles will be installed plastic barriers, and all jeepney units will be tested for roadworthiness are among the requirements that must be fulfilled. Jeepney stops will be set for the inter-LGU jeepneys as well so that they can be properly monitored along their routes.

Still, the LTFRB-7 is waiting for Cebu City to finally ease out its restrictions against inter-LGU jeepneys so that workers from other cities can finally commute with ease.

The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force has asked for a two-week evaluation of the city’s own jeepney operations prior to allowing the entry of inter-LGU jeepneys.

Montealto hopes that the LGUs can finally agree to allow these jeepneys to address the lack of public transportation for the workers. /rcg