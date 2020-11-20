19 jeepneys expected to ply Cebu City streets on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangays Guadalupe and Lahug in Cebu City will finally see the “kings of the road” back on the streets starting Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The results of the first day of the one-stop-shop inspection for the roadworthiness of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) has resulted in 19 jeepneys passing the test among the 61 vehicles that were inspected.

This is a surprisingly low turnout, which the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force, did not expect as they gave jeepney operators enough time to tune up their jeepneys and prepare for the inspection.

“Mao na dapat before sila magpainspect, ila nang giandam ilang mga units. (That is why before getting inspected, they must prepare their units),” said Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the task force.

Still, units with lacking requirements will only need to complete the needed requirements and go back to the one-stop-shop at the North Reclamation Area for accreditation.

As for the 19 jeepneys, they will be plying the Guadalupe-Carbon and the Lahug-Carbon routes, two of the barangays with the most number of commuters.

Here is the list of jeepney units to ply a certain route number:

The one-stop-shop will continue again on Monday, November 23, 2020, until November 27, 2020. Afterwhich, the schedule will be twice a week.

The one-stop-shop will continue until Cebu City rolls out its targeted 1,355 jeepneys for 18 designated routes. /rcg