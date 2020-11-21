Mandaue seniors to get cash aid in December

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Senior citizens in Mandaue City will already be getting the last tranche of their 2020 cash assistance amounting to P4,000 from City Hall next month.

In an advisory, the City Public Information Office said that the distribution of the seniors’ cash aid is scheduled starting on December 7.

The distribution will be made house to house in compliance with the directive of Mayor Jonas C. Cortes to protect elderly residents against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Dili na muadto sa barangay hall o sa barangay gym ang atoang mga senior citizens kay ang mga empleyado sa city treasurers office ug OSCA na mismo ang mu tunol sa ilahang financial assistance ngadto sa ilahang tagsa tagsa ka panimalay,” the city’s advisory reads.

(There is no need for the seniors to visit their barangay hall or go to the barangay gyms [as what was practiced in the past] instead personnel from the city treasurer’s office and OSCA will be visiting their homes during the release of their financial assistance.)

City Hall personnel, who are in charge of the disbursement, will also be made to comply with health protocols to protect them against the infection, the city’s advisory said.

Seniors are advised to contact the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) for their concerns.

Mandaue City allocated P8, 000 for release to the city’s 22, 587 qualified senior citizens this year. The first tranche was already released in April.

Melinda Bihag, the OSCA head, said that the 1, 881 seniors who were unable to claim their assistance in April will be able to get the full amount of P8, 000 next month. /dbs