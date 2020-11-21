Cebu City eyes market trading post to regulate prices of goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City plans to put up a market trading post at the Carbon Market to facilitate the regulation of prices of goods.

Market Operations Division (MOD) Head Irvin Cabales said that their agency had the ability to monitor the prices and supply of goods, but not regulate them because of the lack of a trading post.

Read: Two markets mulled for Cebu City mountain barangays

“Kulang kaayo atong monitoring, bisan pag maninguha tag monitor dili gyod nato macheck gyod kung pila gyod ang supply kay mata-mata ra,” said Cabales.

(We lack in monitoring. Even if we work hard to monitor but we cannot check the supply accurately because these are just estimates.)

The trading post would allow all goods entering the market to be weighed, inspected, and checked by the MOD reducing the risk of entry of illegal goods.

Read: MOD eyes reopening of Cebu City’s night markets

The MOD can also help monitor the prices, which should be within Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) standards.

Should the trading post be built, it will be within the Carbon Market compound, the largest public market in the island.

The trading post will also be equipped with the necessary industry grade scales for weighing.

Cabales said the trading post is one of Mayor Edgardo Labella’s goal to improve the market monitoring of the city in preparation for the modernization of the Carbon Market./dbs

Read: City dad calls on equal chance for Carbon Market development contenders