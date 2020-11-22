P46.4M road project breaks ground, targets June 2021 completion

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A P46.4 million road project covering four barangays in Lapu-Lapu City is set to get off the ground with last week’s groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

The project called the Basak, Cagudoy, Bankal, Buaya Road Project aims to make more convenient roads next year in Barangays Buaya, Bankal, Pajac, and Basak and even address the flooding in the area.

“Ang flooding problem dili masulbad overnight. Mao nang akong gipaningkamotan nga mapadayon ang akong mga proyekto niini nga akong nasugdan sa panahon nga mayor pa ko,” said Representative Paz Radaza, who was present during the groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

(The flooding problem will not be solved overnight. That is why we are working hard to continue this project, which was started when I was still Lapu-Lapu City mayor.)

She said that the project was expected to be completed on June 6, 2021.

Radaza admitted that the implementation was delayed due to issues on availability of funds, and priority of projects amid the pandemic.

She also encourages the contractor of the project to fast-track their work to avoid delays in the future.

“Maghinaot ko nga kini balosan usab sa contractor pinaagi sa paspas nga pagtrabaho ani nga project,” she said.

(I hope that the contractor will return the favor of starting the project by fast-tracking work on the project.)

Present in the groundbreaking ceremony were Cebu 6th District Engineer Suzette Nwanaka, ABC President Eduardo Cuizon, Pajac Punong Barangay Johanna Pangatunagan, and other government officials and personnel./dbs