Parcel receiving made glamorous by lady in Zamboanga del Sur

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Online shopping has been one of the most talked-about things during the pandemic.

So for sure, everyone is familiar with the standard operating procedure in receiving a parcel— photo ops for proofing purposes.

A young lady from Ramon Magsaysay in Zamboanga del Sur took this photo op opportunity into a different level by making it glamorous. Turned out to be a good idea.

Taylor Sarita, 20, took out her debut gown, glammed herself up, and posed for the camera as she received her parcel last November 22, 2020.

“Online shopping has become really popular and people made this trend like do poses when the parcel is delivered. So I thought of wearing a debut gown to hop into it for fun,” she said.

What was her parcel received?

A grilled stove perfect for their Korean nights at home.

This nursing student said that she actually saw a couple of posts like this online and decided to make her own version of it.

Aside from the gown and the glam, she also had the phrase “parcel received” pasted on the wall for her photo op.

Do you have any idea on how to receive your next parcel?

/bmjo