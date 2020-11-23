Labella thumbs down on night market for 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella disapproved the proposal seeking for the revival of the city’s night market.

“I will not agree to the establishment of a night market. There will be no night market,” said Labella in a press conference on Monday, November 23.

Labella said their primary concern in putting up night markets in the streets downtown was the strict implementation and reinforcement of minimum health standards.

“Let us always consider the health of the people. And for having night markets, there’s no assurance if minimum health standards and protocols will be observed,” explained the mayor.

Last Friday, the city’s Market Operations Division (MOD) announced their plans to open night markets this year amid an ongoing public health crisis.

The night market this year was supposed to be launched through a program titled “Bangon Merkado”, it was aimed at helping vendors to get back on their livelihood.

But for Labella, opening night markets remains a health risk, considering that Cebu City recently experienced a spike in its daily number of COVID-19 cases.

“We are working on a possible win-win solution for our sidewalk vendors. One that balances livelihood and health,” he added.

Cebu City is currently placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine. /dbs