Safety protocols in place for distribution of cash gift for Mandaue’s seniors

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Safety protocols will be strictly observed in the distribution of the second tranche of financial assistance for Mandaue City’s senior citizens from December 7 to 11, 2020.

Just like the first tranche last April 2020, the cash gift, worth P4,000 will be delivered to the seniors’ homes as directed by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, city treasurer, said that the personnel who will be distributing the cash assistance will be required to comply with all the health protocols to protect them against the virus. They will be given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We will provide them with all the safety protocols, we provided them PPE’s, as long as they wear their face masks, face shields, and gloves, mao gyud na amo’ng gi require but sa PPEs we gave them the option kung isuot nila kay sa ila’ng experience grabe gyud ka init, maglakaw sila ba,” said Oliva.

To protect the seniors, the distributing personnel will need to undergo a free rapid test days before the distribution.

After the distribution, they will be required to undergo a 7-day quarantine before they could go back to work.

During the first tranche, last April 2020, some personnel had to undergo home quarantine after one of them had contact with a senior citizen who was positive for the virus.

Personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) and Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) will distribute the cash assistance./rcg