Cebu med school is top performing school in Nov. 2020 physician licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), on November 26, 2020, named a Cebu-based medical school as the top-performing school for the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examinations (PLE).

PRC released on Thursday the results for this month’s PLE, wherein a graduate of the University of the Philippines (UP) Manila graduate emerged as the topnotcher.

Jomel Garcia Lapides topped the latest medical board exam with a rating of 88.67 percent.

While no graduates from Cebu-based schools made it to the top 10 list, Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) made Cebu proud as it achieved a 100-percent passing rate in the examinations.

All 138 examinees from CIM passed the test.

UP Manila came in second as the top-performing school in the country when 144 out of its 146 takers passed (98.63 percent), and Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health ranked third with 141 out of 143 passers (98.60 percent).

The other Top 10 performing medical schools were Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (4th, 97.58 percent); University of Santo Tomas (5th, 95.61 percent); University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (6th, 94.05 percent); Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (7th, 90.54 percent); San Beda University (8th, 90.27 percent); Saint Louis University (9th, 90.06 percent); and Davao Medical School Foundation (10th, 85.45 percent).

The PRC said that a total of 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the physical licensure exams given by the Board of Medicine.

/bmjo