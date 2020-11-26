Rama to IATF: Allow Misa de Gallo to push through

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama will be asking the Inter-Agency Task Force to allow the Misa de Gallo to push through this year especially in Cebu City. Rama said that the traditional midnight masses will uplift the spirits of the public who have been locked in their homes for too long especially the children and the senior citizens. “Wa ta kagawas pag Semana Santa, wa ta kabisita sa mga patay pag Kalag-kalag, dili dapat pugngan ang mga tawo nga makasinati sa Pasko,” said the vice mayor. (We were not able to go out during the Holy Week, we could not visit our deceased loved ones during the Kalag-kalag. People should never be denied the chance to experience Christmas). Rama added that with the age restriction eased, it is only fitting that those who feel the need for religious support get it through the Misa de Gallo. The vice mayor said he will be writing a letter to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, the overseer of the IATF in Cebu, to be more considerate when it comes to this religious tradition.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in recent statements said they do not want the Misa de Gallo to push through this year because the masses will be conducted during the curfew hours aside from the risk of crowding and the further spreading of COVID-19.

A police official also said that holding the Dawn Masses means an additional burden to the police force, who are already spread thinly without the augmentation from other troops.

As for Rama, he said there will be less risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) spread even during the Misa de Gallo if the public would follow the basic health protocols.