Filipinos’ foreign spouses, children, ‘balikbayans’ may enter PH by Dec. 7

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino citizens’ foreign spouses and children, along with returning Filipinos or “balikbayans,” will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting December 7, Malacañang announced Friday.

“Also permitted is the entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children, regardless of age, who are travelling with them,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

They are allowed to enter the country provided they secure a booking at a quarantine facility and have a swab test schedule at Philippine airports, added Roque.

“They, too, must be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.”

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has already directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate guidelines to ensure the said policy’s implementation.

The Department of Tourism was also directed to issue guidelines on providing accommodation to returning spouses and children of Filipinos, the Palace official added.

In November, the IATF allowed foreigners with investors visa to enter the country provided they likewise have pre-booked a quarantine facility and swab test.