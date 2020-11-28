In Photos: New fire station eyed in Brgy Guba
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A new fire station may be built soon in the mountain barangay of Guba in Cebu City.
On Thursday, November 26, personnel of the Land Management Office, engineering department, Cebu City Fire Office, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) inspected a city-owned lot in Barangay Guba that is proposed for the construction of the city’s new fire station.
Photos below are courtesy of CCDRRMO:
