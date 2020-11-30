Protesters in Lapu apprehended for violating health protocols

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–Five individuals who participated in a protest rally on Monday morning, November 30, 2020, near the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in barangay Pusok here were apprehended by policemen for violating health and safety protocols.

Police Master Sergeant Dennis Singson, desk officer of Police Station 5, identified the apprehended individuals as Myra Opada, 36 years old; Junel Labrador, 32 years old; Joksan Branzuela, 39 years old; Dennis Derige, 56 years old; and Cristito Pangan, 40 years old.

Singson said that they are members of the “CENTRO-Nagkakaisang Progresibong Manggagawa Labor Center” and First Glory Apparel. They were staging a rally during the day the country commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Andres Bonfiacio to protest the recent laying off of employees at MEPZ.

According to Singson, the group conducted a rally without a permit, while the five arrested individuals failed to present a quarantine pass.

Singson said they will also charge these individuals for resisting arrest after they refused to cooperate with the police, which resulted to tension during the rally.

Lapu-Lapu City is still under the Modified General Community Quarantine, which means individuals are still required to bring with them their quarantine passes when leaving their residences.

/bmjo

Read: DOLE-7 starts livelihood training for retrenched MEPZ workers