Minors will be allowed to go to malls if accompanied by parents — Año

MANILA, Philippines — Minors may soon go to malls as long as their parents or guardians accompany them, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday night.

In a televised briefing, Año said this is part of the move for the gradual expansion of age groups allowed to go outside as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Para na rin sa kapaskuhan ay doon sa ipinag-utos nating pwede ng gradual expansion ng age group para makalabas, ang mga minors, basta accompanied ng mga magulang ay papayagang makalabas at magpunta sa mall,” Año said.

(For the Christmas season, we have ordered the gradual expansion of the age group allowed to leave their homes, the minors in particular, as long as their parents accompany them…so they will be allowed to go to the malls.)

“Ito ay pagtitibayin sa mga ordinansa ng ating mga NCR mayors [at] sa lugar ng GCQ,” he added.

(This will be promulgated in NCR and other GCQ areas through ordinances.)

Año also urged the public to celebrate the Christmas season with their immediate families so that minimum health standards can be observed.[ac]