Metro Manila mayors to consult experts before allowing minors out

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors will consult medical experts first before deciding whether to allow minors to leave home during the general community quarantine, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Zamora said this the decision made on Tuesday evening in a meeting of the Metro Manila Council (MMC), which is composed of the 17 mayors of the region.

“It’s important for our decision or recommendation to have a medical basis because the safety of our citizens is at stake here,” he said in Filipino. “We will meet as soon as we get the opinions of the doctors.”

Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Metro Manila mayors should first come out with a resolution that would allow minors to go to malls with their parents during the strict quarantine.