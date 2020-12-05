Cebuanos told to be ‘extra vigilant’ when attending Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents are urged to be extra vigilant when attending Misa de Gallo (dawn Masses) that will already start on December 16.

Councilor David Tumulak, one of the focal persons for the coordination between the city government and the Catholic churches here, said that while Mayor Edgardo Labella is yet to release an Executive Order that will spell out the guidelines to be followed, the holding of daw Masses in the city will proceed as scheduled.

But this early, Tumulak is asking city residents to comply with COVID-19 health protocols.

Tumulak said that the wearing of face masks and face shields will be strictly imposed inside and outside the different parishes here. These personal protective measures will ensure the safety of the officiating priests, church volunteers, and the parishioners.

Parishioners are also encouraged to always bring disinfectants and to use these regularly.

The holding of hands while reciting the Lord’s Prayer remains prohibited.

The allowed 50 percent seating capacity will be strictly enforced during the duration of the dawn Masses. Parishioners, who can no longer be accommodated inside, will be asked to remain at the church grounds or in other nearby open spaces and will have to continue to observe social distancing.

Parishes, on the other hand, are encouraged to set up speaker systems and screens for the live streaming of the Masses.

“Pagdala mog inyohang bangko kay dili man gyod na kapaigo tungod sa social distancing. Naa sad ang ubang simbahan nga dili nalang magpagawas og banko aron malikayan ang pagsigeg hikap niini. Mas maayo kon naa moy kagulingong bangko,” said the councilor.

(Make sure to bring your own chairs because not all will be accommodated [in churches] because of the need to observe social distancing. Other parishes may also opt not to bring out their chairs to avoid contact. It would be best to bring your own chairs.)

As an added measure, Tumulak said that the parish priests and administrators are also encouraged to constantly disinfect the interiors of their parishes before and after dawn Masses are held, especially in the event that Mayor Labella would approve a proposal for parishes to hold two dawn Masses each day.

Tumulak is also urging individuals with comorbidities and those who are aged below 15-years-old or above 65-years-old to stay at home and join Masses via live stream to refrain from joining the church crowd.

City residents who are experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to skip dawn Masses to refrain from contracting or spreading the coronavirus. / dcb