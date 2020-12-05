Sinas to visit Cebu, again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The top Philippine National Police (PNP) official will be visiting Cebu, again.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed in a phone interview with reporters on Saturday, December 5, that Police General Debold Sinas will be here tomorrow, Sunday (December 6).

Montejo said Sinas will be meeting the police regional directors of Eastern and Western Visayas here to discuss ‘the state of peace and order in the Visayan region.’

“Yes, he will be holding a conference in part of the peace and order in the Visayas area. He will be meeting all police directors of Region 6 (Western Visayas) and Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) here in Cebu,” said Montejo in Cebuano.

Montejo also said security preparations are already in place for Sinas’ arrival tomorrow.

It can be recalled that the PNP chief visited Cebu last November 15, 2020, days after he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to take the helm of the PNP, for thanksgiving and visiting troops here. /rcg

