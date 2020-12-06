Pagasa: Rains expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao; new LPA spotted

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are expected in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday due to the easterlies, or winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that a new low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

This LPA, however, is not expected to develop to a tropical cyclone, weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

The easterlies-spawned rains are expected in the southern part of Central Visayas, as well as the Caraga region and Northern Mindanao, Estareja added.

“At inaasahan pa na in the upcoming days ay magpapa-ulan din ito sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas and Southern Luzon,” Estareja said of the easterlies.

(And this is also expected to bring rains over parts of Visayas and Southern Luzon in the coming days.)

The northeast monsoon or “amihan”, meanwhile, is currently affecting weather conditions in Northern and Central Luzon.

Hence, cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected in the Ilocos region and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.