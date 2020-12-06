First 20,000 cash cards to be distributed to senior citizens in Cebu City this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first batch of cash cards for the financial assistance for senior citizens in Cebu City will be distributed this week.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) has delivered 20,000 cash cards last December 3, 2020, that can now be distributed to the senior citizens in the city.

However, there are still 60,000 cash cards that have not yet been delivered by the LBP, but will soon follow, as the city government targets to distribute the cards along with the last tranche of the financial assistance before Christmas.

All 80,000 senior citizen beneficiaries of the P12,000 yearly financial assistance of the city will receive the cash card, which will then need activation so the money can be withdrawn.

“Sa labing unang higayon sugod sunod tuig, ang financial assistance alang sa atong mga senior citizen ipaagi na sa cash cards aron mas hamugaway, komportable, ug luwas alang kanila,” said Labella.

Starting 2021, the financial assistance will be deposited every tranche into the cash card. The financial assistance is usually released on a quarterly basis amounting to P3,000 each tranche.

/bmjo