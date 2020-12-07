New PRO-7 chief pays courtesy visit to Lapu-Lapu mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the newly installed regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), paid a courtesy call to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Monday afternoon, December 7, 2020.

Montejo, a former chief of the Quezon City Police District, assumed office on December 1, 2020, replacing Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro.

Chan expressed his happiness during the visit of Montejo, especially that the PRO-7 regional director is also an Oponganon.

“Lipay kaayo ko nga taga Lapu-Lapu diay ka,” Chan told Montejo.

(I’m very happy to know that you are from Lapu-Lapu.)

During the visit, Montejo and Chan discussed the upcoming celebration of the 500 years of Christianity and the holding of the Battle of Mactan.

Chan said that they are still planning to hold the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan, but participants of the activity will have to undergo quarantine to ensure that they are safe from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The mayor added that the reenactment will just be streamed live through facebook so that people can still view the activity.

Montejo expressed his support on the mayor’s plan.

Aside from this, the two also discussed the different measures that the city is implementing against COVID-19, the upcoming Misa de Gallo or Dawn Masses, among others.

/bmjo