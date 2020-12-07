State of calamity won’t be declared in fire-hit Sitio Superior in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The barangay captain of Looc here will not declare a state of calamity following the late night fire that hit a portion of Sitio Superior on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Barangay captain Allan Siazon said this was decided during an emergency meeting with the barangay council on Monday December 7.

Siazon explained that in order to declare a state of calamity, the area affected should be at least one-fourth of the entire area of the sitio (sub-village).

The late night fire affected just a portion of the entire sitio Superior.

“(Sitio) Superior is huge and the affected area is small. It should be at least I think one-fourth of the entire sitio,” Siazon said.

Under a state of calamity, the barangay would have had access to calamity funds that would have helped provide additional financial assistance to fire victims.

Meanwhile, the number of fire-affected families increased to 126.

According to Siazon, as of 3 p.m, the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office listed a total of more than 100 houses burned and more than 600 individuals displaced.

He is also thankful to the city government for giving out starter relief kits to the families affected.

As of this posting, a total of 103 families received the relief packs, which contains, 5 kilos of rice, canned goods, bath soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, laundry soap, kitchen and cooking utensils, pail, banig/sleeping mat, towel, blankets, 2 t-shirts, 2 shorts, 2 pieces of women’s undergarments, 2 pieces men’s briefs, and a mosquito net.

The city will also give financial assistance to the affected families.

