P1.7M worth of drugs confiscated in Talisay drug bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Two high-value targets (HVTs) were apprehended by authorities at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Authorities were able to seize P1.7 million worth of shabu from the suspects, identified as Jeneric Antiga, 25, and Carlito Emcorporado Jr., 24, both residents of Barangay Jaclupan in Talisay City.

The two HVTs were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 and Regional Intelligence Division (RID)-7, in coordination with the Talisay City Police Station.

Confiscated during the operation were four packs of suspected shabu weighing more or less 250 grams worth P1.7 million, one (1) motorcycle, and buy-bust money.

Based on the investigation, the two suspects can dispose around 500 grams to 1 kilo of shabu per week.

The suspects will face charges of violation of section 26 in relation to section 5 of Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

