In Photos: Seniors in Cebu City receive cash aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The distribution started on Saturday, December 12, for the last tranche of the senior citizens’ assistance in Cebu City.

It was made house-to-house in compliance with the directive of Mayor Edgardo Labella to make sure that the elderly recipients no longer have to leave their homes to receive their share of the aid.

City Hall personnel will be visiting homes for a period of 10 days to reach all qualified seniors while those who are not in the city during the distribution can still claim their share of the assistance at their respective barangay halls.

Photos below are courtesy of the Department for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP).