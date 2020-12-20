CDNChristmas2020: Berta’s Christmas wish

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Berta is now better than ever!

And his wish for the holidays is to be able to fully recover from his toxic past and start living life the healthy way and the best way.

If you are not yet familiar with Berta, he used to be one of the hundreds of street dwellers in Cebu City.

But Berta stood out among all the street dwellers because of his wit and humor.

Roberto Anova Plando is Berta’s real name.

A 47-year-old native of Sambag II in Cebu.

His journey as a street dweller started when he was introduced to using vices that led him to go astray.

For more or less 20 years as a street dweller, Berta now is on his way to recovery all thanks to the people of SafeHaven Addiction Treatment and Recovery Village.

Last October, Anton Camillo, blogger; Marlon Yap, Emmanuel Llenos and Vince Hall of SafeHaven Addiction Treatment and Recovery Village, and Yadz Amodia, blogger; extended their help to Berta and took him to the recovery village facility for free.

And after almost two months into his road to recovery, Berta has been doing good and has even played his favorite sport again, volleyball.

In a video sent by the SafeHaven Addiction Treatment and Recovery Village’s team, Berta jokes about his Christmas wish.

“Tagaan ko niyong tagsa ka libo, kinyentos, tag dosentos, tagsa ka gatos, singkwenta pesos, baynte pesos, dyes pesos, singko pesos ug piso! December 25, mamasko mi manganha mi sa inyong panimalay ha, don’t snub me ha!” he said.

(You give me 1000 pesos, 500 pesos, 200 pesos, 100 pesos, 50 pesos, 20 pesos, 10 pesos, 5 pesos and 1 peso! On December 25, we will spend Christmas in your homes and you don’t snub me.)

Although Berta is all cleaned up and is now taken care of, he still needs our prayers and help to strengthen his will to be better and enjoy his life the way it should be.

Let Berta feel your love and warmth in the comment section and we’ll see his reaction to all your comments.

Merry Christmas, ka-Siloy Berta! /dbs