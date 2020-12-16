Palma thanks IATF for making Misa de Gallo possible

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expressed his gratitude to the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for making allowing the Misa De Gallo to be celebrated despite the pandemic.

In his homily on the first day of the Misa De Gallo on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minglanilla town, Cebu, the prelate said that the IATF, health agencies, and local government units (LGUs) have managed to bring down the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in time for Christmas to be celebrated at an easier quarantine status in Cebu.

“Bisan dunay limitasyon, dako na kini nga prebeligyo nga maka tambong ta sa Misa de Gallo,” said Palma.

(Even if there is a limitation, this is a huge privilege to be able to attend the Misa de Gallo.)

The Archbishop noted that in other countries, they still cannot hold masses or the capacity for churches remain well below 50 percent. Yet in the Philippines, especially in Cebu, people are given the chance to attend the masses as long as health protocols are being implemented.

‘Do not be afraid. Rise up’

The Archbishop said, somehow, the prayers of the Church since March 2020, when the lockdown started, have been answered.

As Christmas dawns, Palma reminded the faithful to hold on to hope and faith amid the pandemic.

“Do not fear, only have faith. Ayaw kahadlok, bangon. Tungod sa atong pagtuo, (Do not be afraid, rise up. Because of our faith) we will survive and we will thrive,’ said the prelate.

Palma also gave tribute to the workers in the community who have been suffering through the economic impact of the pandemic.

The prelate understands the difficulties workers are facing in this economic situation.

He said that as long as there is life, there is hope.

