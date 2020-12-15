Mandaue City may still change Misa de Gallo guidelines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government may still make changes in its guidelines for the Misa de Gallo depending on the assessment to be made after the first day of its conduct.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that guidelines issued may change depending on the compliance of the Mandauehanons.

Malate added that the assessment of the first day of the Misa de Gallo is very important as it will serve as the basis for changes to be made to the guidelines.

Malate stressed that the cooperation of residents is very important because even if the local government and the Churches are ready if the people are not compliant with the mandated health protocols, then the guidelines will not work as planned.

“Lisod ma anticipate nato tanan kay first-time nato nga mag Simbang Gabi ta in this time of the pandemic. It is really the whole of city nga pagtinabangay, sila mismo man makakita, overcapacity naba, nakafollow pa bako. We’ll see how we perform as a city and we will immediately know tomorrow, kung unsa man ang report nga madawat, submit it to the Mayor and also give recommendations sa Church para sad sila makakita epektibo pa ba ni atoa ato’ng protocols gi follow or should make changes,” Malate said.

The city government is encouraging Churchgoers to watch a live stream of the Misa de Gallo in the comfort of their home, to avoid the risk of getting infected with Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). /rcg