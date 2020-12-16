Lapu mayor favors limited face-to-face classes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor “Junard “Ahong” Chan welcomed the suggestion of the national government to allow the holding of limited face-to-face classes next month.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte has given his approval for the implementation of limited face-to-face classes, after several sectors have urged the government to implement such.

Chan said that he is not against it, as long as the minimum health and safety protocols will be properly observed by the Department of Education (DepEd), especially the wearing of a face mask and face shield.

“Para nako i-welcome nato kay kasagaran sa mga problema sa mga bata karon no, in fact nakasinati nata ug mga bata nga nag-suicide, because they cannot answer, they cannot understand, and nobody can help them unsaon pagtubag ang module,” Chan said.

Aside from this, Chan said that some parents were not able to go to school and could not assist their children while some are too busy with their livelihood.

Chan said that he is planning to meet with the DepEd to discuss their plan on the limited face-to-face class.

In Lapu-Lapu City, DepEd has identified Barangay Caohagan to be included in the pilot-testing of the face-to-face class due to its low-risk status for COVID-19.

“Basta as long that the school is ready, that’s why magtinabangay lang ang DepEd ug ang siyudad so that we can also prepare unsay kuwang nila kung mag face-to-face ta. For me, what is importante is ang face mask ug face shield,” he added./rcg