Liloan town family recovers from COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In the last 10 days, Liloan town did not log new cases of the coronavirus disease.

But municipal health officials continue to monitor three residents who manifested influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat.

This northern Cebu town also logged four new recoveries on Monday, December 21, bringing its active cases count to only one. Its recoveries, on the other hand, has increased to 377.

Liloan’s new recoveries are members of a family from Purok Rosal in Barangay Poblacion.

The four – two elderly parents, a daughter, and an in-law – got their infection from another daughter, who now lives in Cebu and who visited their home in Barangay Poblacion from November 28 to 30.

“The entire Family has now tested NEGATIVE of Covid-19 and will continue to be monitored until their full recovery,” the municipal government’s advisory reads.

But despite the drop in the town’s active cases, municipal officials continue to remind their constituents of the need to observe health protocols.

“Stay at home and do not engage in any non-essential activities. We are all in this together and we will get through this together,” the town’s advisory reads.