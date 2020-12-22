‘Asphalt Surge’ launched in Cebu City

TOLEDO CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City government has opened hotlines for residents to call and report broken roads.

This was revealed by Mayor Edgardo Labella in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Labella said the public can use the hotlines: 09318112109, 09562017054, 09656775631, and 09688550770, which will all redirect the caller to the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) for quick action on their complaints.

“Tungod sa ulan-ulan naay mga dalan nga nangaguba. Mao na mangayo mi panabang sa atong publiko sa pagreport asa ning mga dalana aron maasphalto,” said the mayor.

The Asphalt Surge project will begin today, December 22, 2020, and people can start asking for help for their broken roads.

The city government will be fixing roads within the engineering jurisdiction of the city including secondary and barangay roads.

National roads will be reported to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for fixing.

The mayor said the project hopes to fast-track road repair through easier reporting from the public compared to the usual filing of complaints about dilapidated roads through writing, which can be buried under other complaints.

The mayor hopes for the cooperation of the public so all roads in the city can already be passable.

Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Byran Repollo is among those who welcomed the Asphalt Surge project, and he hopes Inayawan will be its first beneficiaries.

To recall, Repollo faced the City Council in December 2019 to appeal for the repair of the broken portions of the White Road, where garbage trucks in the city ply every day to reach the transfer stations.

The village chief said that despite repeated appeals in the past years the city government failed to act on the request.

This prompted him to gather all stakeholders and decide whether they should fix the road themselves.

“We will have the area inspected by a contractor to determine the cost and materials needed and we will meet again if we can jointly implement the asphalting of the area,” he said in a text message to CDN Digital.

Yet with the launch of Asphalt Surge, he hopes the city government can finally fulfill its promise of fixing the White Road.

“And actually dili lang sa White Road unta.. apil na ang Sea Lion, Doña Rosa, and Upper Inayawan,” he added. /rcg