Matimco House of Wood opens 11th showroom in Cebu

With the aim of providing relevant and innovative wood products and services in Cebu, Matimco, Inc., one of the most trusted and largest company in the wood industry in the Philippines, opened its 11th showroom in Cebu City last September 11, 2020.

The world-class Matimco House of Wood showroom in Banawa, Cebu City is seen to help Cebuano’s achieve sustainable and responsible development with the city’s growing economy.

Matimco also recognizes the need to adapt to the changes brought by the new normal, and with living areas slowly merging as work spaces, Matimco offers a complete range of wood products and solutions for any household.

As the leading provider of environment-friendly, quality architectural and structural wood products, the state of the art showroom will also feature the latest products, designs and most advanced technologies for wood doors, floors, decks, frames and mouldings under the brands, Matwood, Gudwood, Nuwood, and Ecofor Lumber.

With over 55 years of expertise in the industry, Matimco continues to providie builders and homeowners a large range of quality products that meet and exceed industry standards.

Being one of the pioneers in the wood industry and business, Matimco has constantly innovated through the years equipped with extensive research on designs and wood technologies that delivers superior performance at the best possible value.

Led by Matimco Senior Vice-President for Internal Operations Eileen Jover, Matimco Retail Trade Cluster Manager for Visayas and Mindanao Jong Ramos and Arcenas Properties Leasing Officer Cleah Monteclaro, the opening was done under strict implementation of health guidelines and protocols.

To learn more about Matimco Inc. and Matimco House of Wood Cebu, checkout their facebook page at facebook.com/MATIMCOCebu or contact the showroom at (Globe) 0917-830-0454, you can also visit their website at www.matimco.com. /bmjo