LPA may develop off Mindanao within next 36 hours — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) may develop off Mindanao within the next 36 hours and may bring rains in parts of the southern portion of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday morning, December 24, 2020.

In a weather forecast issued by Pagasa at 4 a.m., weather specialist Ariel Rojas said there is no LPA that may develop in the Philippine area of responsibility within the next 24 hours.

“But in the next 36 hours posible po na may mabuong isang LPA dito sa ilalim ng Mindanao. Posibleng dumaan ‘yan sa southern part ng Mindanao at magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa ilang lugar sa southern part ng bansa,” he said.

(But in the next 36 hours, an LPA may develop below Mindanao. The LPA may traverse the southern part of Mindanao and bring rains in some parts of the southern portion of the country.)

On Wednesday, Pagasa said it was monitoring a cloud cluster east of the southern region where an LPA may develop.

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s forecast showed that for this Thursday, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

EDV