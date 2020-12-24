Robredo: Pandemic can’t take away essence of Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — For Vice President Leni Robredo, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Filipinos celebrate Christmas, it could not take away the essence of the special holiday.

In her Christmas message on Thursday, Robredo said no pandemic or disaster can stop the love of God shown through the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Binago man ng pandemya ang paraan natin ng pagdiriwang, hindi maaaring mabawasan ang kabuluhan ng araw na ito, dahil walang pandemya o sakunang kayang umampat sa pagdaloy ng pag-ibig ng Maykapal,” she said.

(Even if the pandemic has changed the way we celebrate Christmas, it cannot lessen the essence of this day, because no pandemic or disaster can stop the continuous flow of love from God.)

“Walang dilim na kayang magligaw sa atin, dahil tayo mismo ang liwanag ng bawat isa (No darkness can lead us astray, because we ourselves are the light),” the Vice President added.

She noted that this Christmas is different from the celebration of the most-awaited holiday in the previous years, as there are no caroling and huge gatherings.

But despite these changes, Robredo said there are certain things where Filipinos can source strength amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Sa kabila ng napakaraming pagbabago sa mga tradisyong nakaugalian natin, humuhugot tayo ng lakas sa mga bagay na tiyak: Makakaasa tayo sa kabutihan ng ating kapwa; iisa tayong pamilya na sabay-sabay humaharap at bumabangon mula sa anumang pagsubok; lahat tayo, saklaw ng walang-hanggang pagmamahal ni Kristo,” she said.

(Despite many changes in our traditions, we source strength from things that are sure: We can be assured of the goodness of other people; we are one family who face and rise from any challenges; and all of us are covered by the eternal love of Christ.)

The Vice President ended his message greeting Filipinos worldwide a merry Christmas.

“Tuloy ang bayanihan. Tuloy ang pag-asa. Tuloy ang pag-ibig. Muli, maligayang Pasko sa lahat ng Pilipino, saanmang sulok ng mundo,” Robredo said.

(“Bayanihan” continues. Hope continues. Love continues. Again, merry Christmas to all Filipinos, wherever you are in the world.)

