Pagasa monitors 2 low pressure areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday said they are monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA), which are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao areas.

In its weather bulletin, Pagasa said the first weather disturbance, located at 50 kilometers east southeast of Zamboanga City, entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 8 a.m.

Another LPA, which was last spotted at 315 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, is also being monitored, Pagasa noted.

The state weather bureau, however, said the two LPAs are “less likely to develop into tropical depression in the next 24 hours.”

Pagasa, meanwhile, said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Romblon, Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands), Zamboanga Peninsula, and Sulu Archipelago will experience light to moderate rains this Saturday due to the two LPAs.

The weather disturbances will also bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the remaining areas of Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa added.

READ: Rainy weather expected in NCR, Southern Luzon areas on Saturday

JE

Click here for more weather related news.