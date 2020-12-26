‘Nonsense’ for gov’t to choose China vaccine at 50% efficacy — solon

MANILA, Philippines — It would be “nonsense” for the Philippine government to choose China’s Sinovac vaccine when it only has an efficacy rate of 50 percent, Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun said Saturday.

Fortun said the government “must not give in to any overture, pressure, or campaigning by the Chinese government, the Chinese embassy, or any of their proxies” and not settle for a vaccine that only has a 50 percent efficacy rate.

“It would be nonsense of Filipinos and of their government to choose the China vaccine at this point. Simply out of the question,” Fortun said in a statement.

“Our government should abandon any prior verbal agreement they may have had. They should politely decline the offers about Sinovac. Our DOST (Department of Science and Technology) scientists and DOH (Department of Health) authorities must not give way to any pressure from either the Chinese government or our national political leaders as regards Sinovac,” he added.

Further, Fortun noted that no Filipino should allow oneself to be injected with the vaccine “which barely hurdled the minimum standards.”

“The Filipino people must now express to the IATF and to Malacanang what they prefer to be administered to them when their turn comes for vaccination against COVID-19,” Fortun said.

The DOST earlier said that the 50 percent efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac is “acceptable” as it is within the World Health Organization’s (WHO) minimum requirement.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Franklin Drilon have thumbed down Sinovac’s 50 percent efficacy rate.

Zubiri said an efficacy rate of 50 percent for a vaccine against coronavirus pandemic is “a joke” and is “totally unacceptable” while Drilon said that such low efficacy rate will not build public trust in vaccines.

