Cortes to Mandauehanons: Stay disciplined to avoid new virus strain

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – While cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City is now on a downtrend, Mayor Jonas Cortes said there is still a need for city residents to remain disciplined and continue to comply with health protocols.

“Now more than ever, we need to remain vigilant. Especially with the new strain of the virus already entering other south east asian countries,” Cortes said.

“Ato kining gbuhat tanan, alang sa atong pamilya ug mga minahal sa kinabuhi. Dili nato pakyason ang dul-an tuig na nga sakripisyo,” he added.

(We are doing all of these for our families and loved ones. Let us not waste all the sacrifices that we have made for almost a year.)

As of Monday, December 28, the city recorded 24 active cases of the infection; 2,351 recoveries; and 172 deaths.

Mandaue City, like the rest of Cebu province, will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) until January 31.

“Muhangyo lang ko sa mga Mandauehanons nga magpabiling disiplinado ug matinahuron sa polisiya ug balaod kalabot ining COVID19,” Cortes said.

(I am appealing for all Mandauehanons to remain disciplined and to continue to comply without laws and policies related to COVID-19.)

He asked city residents to make their 2021 COVID-free.

“Karong bag-ong tuig, ato pang pahugtan ang indibidwal nga paninguha nga malikayan ang virus ug dili nato madala sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay,” Cortes said.

(This 2021, let us work harder to prevent from bringing the virus to our respective homes.)