Kickoff 2021 with smart, helpful purchases for your fresh start

It’s no secret that 2020 was not the year that we all expected it to be. Many plans were pushed back or even cancelled until further notice. But with a new year ahead of us, we need to sit down and make a list of brand new goals and layout our objectives for 2021.

Of course, making plans and New Year’s resolutions are easy to make but hard to keep. These should come along with wise choices and a variety of ways to help you become a better version of yourself in the next 12 months.

A brilliant trick that can help you stick to your goals is having all the necessary tools on hand. With all the help that you can get and items that you can use all year round, you’ll surely make it through the rest of the year with many checks on your list.

Whether you’re aiming for a healthier lifestyle, looking forward to organizing your personal items, improving your home or saving up for the rainy days, start the year by having these essential and effective items that can help you conquer your 2021 goals and even the years to come.

Focus more on self-care

Taking care of yourself inside and outside is not always easy, especially if we’re caught up with work, family obligations and consumed with personal problems.

Sometimes, a me-time can make us feel guilty, which can be very challenging.

Aside from having enough sleep, eating right and taking a break, one way to practice self-care is by taking the right vitamins and supplements that your body needs.

We often forget that our body requires the extra boost to maintain a healthy and strong immune system. Start the year right by taking vitamins regularly.

Your immune system will surely thank you for helping yourself stay away from illnesses that can lead to unforeseen expenses.

For affordable yet high-quality products, GNC is offering a buy 3 promo at 33% off so you can focus on your self-care and stock up on your supplements, minerals and vitamins this year.

Move to achieve your fitness goals

After the long holiday, we surely are looking to shed the few pounds that we gained from our celebrations. But simply writing “exercise more” on your list will not do the job.

We should commit to a healthier lifestyle and weight-loss program that will compliment our workout and exercise routines.

Revisiting childhood sports that you used to enjoy or discovering a new sports is also one of the best ways to achieve your desired fitness goal. The best part, is you can enjoy these activities with your family or friends.

To help you with your workout or game sessions, you will need the right equipment and gear that will keep you safe and improve your performance at the gym, court or even at home. Invest in premium sports equipment and gears. Sport Central is offering up to 50% off on selected fitness items.

Learn something new each day

We are no longer getting back time that has passed and the opportunities that we have missed. But the days to come are for us to seize and make good use of.

If you are planning to learn a new skill or eyeing some new activities, plan ahead to create new and lasting memories.

After your eight-hour day job, turn to something that will help you achieve bigger ambitions in the future. Be it reading a new book, volunteering with a non-government organizations or playing with your pet, you will need a planner that can help you manage your time.

Plan your activities with the help of a trusty planner that National Bookstore sells at up to 50% discount. You can even record your daily or monthly expenses on your planner and by the end of the year, you will realize how much money you saved by tracking your budget.

Update your furniture

One of the best purchases that you can make is getting inexpensive yet solid furniture.

For a Fresh Start this 2021, make sure to manage your finances wisely. One way of doing this is to take advantage of mall-wide sales so you can get the best value for your money. Welcome 2021 with your purchases from SM Seaside’s Fresh Start Sale.

Now that we are spending more time indoors, we need comfortable and sturdy furniture that doesn’t cost much but are stylish and elegant to complete the look of your home.

You might not be aware of it, but your furniture can create an impact your life. Find the right furniture that will fit your lifestyle and the available space that you have at home.

Make your living spaces more comfortable and liveable by updating your furniture and checking out Giardini del Sole’s wide range of products that are sold at up to 20% off.

Level up your home office setup

Aside from your living spaces, you should also take a look at your home office and figure out how your work space can help you become more productive in 2021.

Sitting for long hours is not everyone’s cup of tea and constantly moving away from your desk to stretch can take so much time that should have been spent to finish your task or project. To minimize distractions, you have to make your home office as comfortable as possible.

This is where the need for a good office chair comes in. For now, you may already have a comfortable home office space with a stable internet and enough ventilation, but there’s still something missing. Yes, it’s your back begging for a break from sitting for more than eight hours a day, five days a week.

The solution? An innovative seat that can give your back freedom from pain, improves your posture and effortlessly give your back the tune-ups that your body needs throughout the day. Get your portable seating device up to 25% off from BackJoy that will surely make your nine to five work from home more enjoyable.

Make organization a habit

There’s nothing more hassle than having to rummage your things and search for items that you need. Especially when you’re out to do some errands, it’s a bit of a hassle to keep on looking for your keys or wallet inside an unorganized bag.

Having a quality backpack will help you become organized and your things intact while it also prevents you from loosing the items that you need. Remember the list of tasks and things that you wanted to achieve this year and you can do all these with the help of a backpack that offers comfort and durability at the same time.

Hedgren is the answer for this kind of a need. Hedgren is offering up to 70% off on their products. Get one now and secure your gadgets and other essentials while you do your thing.

Keep your feet healthy

Shoes are an investment and we all need one for the many occasions or activities that we have to attend. One thing we must not forget this year is that our feet also needs some love and a little bit of treatment.

If you want to treat yourself and save a lot of money, choose the footwear that are not only stylish but are comfy and timeless. With all the personal missions that you have set out for the year, you should not forget to also get a good pair of shoes that will be with you as you achieve all these tasks.

Never let your shoes get in the way of keeping your feet happy this year and checkout the amazing offers at All Flip Flops with 10% to 50% discount offers on selected items, at CLN with up to 50% off on selected items and at Onitsuka Tiger with up to 15-30% discount on selected items.

Improve or remodel your home

Our homes have a drastic impact on the quality of our lives. That’s why yearly renovations are recommended to make our spaces as comforting and useful as possible.

For 2021, be part of the movement of sustainability and start the year with some eco-friendly upgrades that can lessen you and your family’s carbon footprint.

Changing old lightbulbs to LED bulbs or adding a dimmer switch is a simple step you can take. You can even try replacing old appliances if you have an extra budget. New and energy-efficient appliances can help you save on your utility bills.

To successfully make your home more sustainable, evaluate the areas that need improvement and head to Ace Hardware that offers 10-50% discount on selected items to find eco-friendly pieces you can use at home.

This 2021, you have 365 days to create new chapters of your live and make all these chapters fun and memorable. With the help of your new purchases you will surely make it through. Just don’t forget that you are the master of your life. It is up to you to chase your dreams and achieve bigger and grater things this year.

