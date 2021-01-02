CDND issues apology on shooting incident story

In the article titled: “Ex-mayoral candidate is first shooting victim of 2021 in Cebu City”, it was mentioned that two men died in the shooting incident based on information gathered initially from police sources. Upon further verification, however, we learned that only one person and not two died in the shooting incident. Businessman Ruben Feliciano died in the attack but his nephew, Kim, survived it and is recuperating from his wounds at the hospital.

After learning about this, we promptly took down the erroneous story and replaced it with the corrected one. Here’s the link for the corrected version: Ex-mayoral candidate is first shooting victim of 2021 in Cebu City.

For this, we sincerely apologize to the victim’s family and friends, and to our readers for the lapse. We are now reviewing our editorial verification process to make sure that we will not commit the same mistake again.