Busay accident leaves 4 dead, including 2 minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four members of the Salon family were not able to return to their home in Sitio Lower Busay in Barangay Busay, Cebu City last Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The Salons died due to severe injuries they sustained in a vehicular accident along Transcentral Highway along Sitio Hoyohoy in Barangay Busay at around 5:30 p.m.

The victims were identified as Alona Salon, 47, and her children Jason Calo, 23; Erica Salon, 16; and Jay Salon, 12. All members of the family were on board a motorcycle driven by Jason.

In a report from the Mabolo Police Station, Jay was declared dead on the spot by responding medics while Alona and her daughter, Erica, died a few hours later at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Ernesto Salon, Alona’s husband and the father of all three Salon children, went to Cebu-based radio station dyHP on Monday, January 4, to confirm that his eldest son, Jason, succumbed to his injuries at 6 a.m.

Ernesto also told dyHP that the family was heading home after spending their Sunday in a resort in Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

Police reports showed that the motorcycle carrying the Salons was already within the vicinity of a Sitio Hoyohoy in Barangay Busay around 5 p.m. when it got hit by a mini dump truck behind them.

The mini dump truck was driven by a certain Whelmir Embudo, 40, who is now under the custody of the police.

Embudo told investigators his vehicle lost its brake when he was plying downhill.

Investigators said the impact of the collision sent the motorcycle and its passengers off the pavement.

With no brakes, the dump truck ran over the driver and all passengers of the motorcycle. It stopped when Embudo reportedly swerved the vehicle to the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle heading towards Balamban town.

Embudo could face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property, police said.

