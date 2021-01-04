Lapu gov’t monitoring returning OFWs  

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Nine returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from countries with reported cases of the new variant of the SARs-COV-2 were isolated and are being monitored by the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, said that these individuals are already isolated at the city’s isolation facility at Barangay Gun-ob.

Carungay said that these returning OFWs are from Spain, Hong Kong, Dubai, and the United States. Seven of these OFWs arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last December 30, 2020, while two arrived on December 31, 2020.

She said that there are a total of 67 returning OFWs who arrived from the airport on the said dates.

She added that these OFWs already underwent RT-PCR testing. If they get a negative result, they will continue their 14-day quarantine at their homes, given that these pass the city’s standard.

“Pero if dili kapasar sa standard, then adto nila i-continue ang ilang mandatory 14-day quarantine sa facility,” she added.

(If it doesn’t pass the standard, then they will continue their mandatory 14-day quarantine in the facility.)

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that the city will continue its campaign to strengthen the compliance of health and safety protocols to prevent the entry of the new variant of the SARs-COV-2.

/bmjo