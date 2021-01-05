Rama to IATF: Help us make Sinulog successful

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama will be formally appealing to the Interagency Task Force (IATF) to allow the Sinulog grand parade to continue at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a press conference to launch the activities of Sinulog 2021, which are mostly virtual save for the grand showdown, Rama said that the IATF must not “cancel” the Sinulog and instead help ensure that its conduct will be safer for the participants.

Rama said that there is no reason for the IATF to cancel the Sinulog when the country was able to manage through the Misa de Gallo season for nine days last December 2020.

The Sinulog virtual grand parade has been planned to ensure the health protocols are set in place even if at least 2,000 individuals crowd Block 5 of the SRP for the grand showdown.

The mayor said that if the Misa de Gallo could push through, then there is no reason that the Sinulog can’t push through when this will be a one-time event.

“We should not be talking about IATF approving the Sinulog. We should be asking them what can they do to help Sinulog,” said Rama.

The vice mayor said that with this year’s Sinulog mostly going virtual, the IATF need not worry of crowd gathering. If they are worried about the grand parade, tighter security can be imposed in the area to avoid any unwanted crowd.

Still, the vice mayor said he will talk to Secretary Roy Cimatu, the overseer of the IATF in Cebu so that the Sinulog 2021 will get the nod of the IATF.

Rama also urges the police to lend a hand as it is their job to ensure the safety of the people during a public activity such as the limited Sinulog parade on January 17, 2021.

The vice mayor added that COVID-19 should not stop the people from offering their prayers through dance and celebration even if it will be a limited one. /rcg