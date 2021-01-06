Girl, 2, among 11 new COVID cases in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City reported a rise in its cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, January 5, with the addition of 11 new infections on the same day.

This is the first time about two months that the city logged more than 10 infections in one day.

However, the Public Information Office (PIO) said that on January 5, the city also had five recoveries coming from Barangays Casuntingan – 2, Looc – 2, and Opao – 1 while patient MC2618 was also delisted after having been found to be a resident of Consolation town.

“Mandaue City has delisted ONE NON-MANDAUE COVID-19 case as of January 5, 2021 after successful patient endorsement to the Municipality of Consolacion,” PIO said.

As of Tuesday, Mandaue City logged a total of 37 active cases together with 2, 369 recoveries and 172 deaths.

Four of the city’s new cases are from Barangay Tipolo while two each come from Centro and Looc. Barangays Opao, Cabancalan, and Subangdaku had one each.

Its new cases include a two-year-old girl from Sitio Tribunal in Barangay Centro while the 10 others are aged between 21 to 51-years-old.

Mandaue City’s active cases already dropped to less than 20 shortly before New Year.

READ: 8 recoveries, 1 new case in Mandaue City on Dec. 29