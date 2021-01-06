Crowd limit to be imposed in areas outside Basilica for Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Churchgoers from far-flung areas are urged to drop their plans of going to the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the Fiesta Señor this year, and to participate in the online Novena Masses only.

Organizers of the Fiesta Señor 2021, the religious celebration in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño announced on Wednesday, January 6, that there will be a limit on the number of attendees inside and outside the church every Mass.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said during Wednesday’s virtual press conference that distancing markers are placed right outside the immediate vicinity of the Basilica to guide attendees where to stay during Masses.

Ligan said once all markers have been filled, they will no longer allow other churchgoers to enter and will be advised to go home.

“The markers will serve as their guide. If all markers are occupied, then we will be telling them to go home. In case they will insist on staying and gathering we will be instructing them to disperse and go home,” said Ligan in Cebuano.

Road closures are also expected within the church’s vicinity as means to control the flow of the crowd. The CCPO official also said at least 500 personnel will be deployed near the Basilica to enforce health protocols.

Despite threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Fiesta Señor this year will proceed without conducting external activities like the Penitential Walk with Jesus, Penitential Walk with Mary, Traslacion, Fluvial Procession, and Reenactment, and Solemn Foot Procession to avoid drawing large crowds.

The Basilica will only allow a maximum of 1,000 attendees inside the open Pilgrim Center in every Mass.

The week-long celebration of Fiesta Señor will kick-off this Friday, January 8 with the Enthronement of the Image of the Snr. Sto. Niño and the Opening Salvo Mass. /rcg

