Welder jailed for threat on ex-GF to upload intimate photos, videos online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A man is now behind bars after he threatened his ex-girlfriend of uploading their intimate photos and videos online when he was denied his request to have sexual intercourse with her.

Erwin Abellanosa, 30, from Pinamungajan, Cebu was arrested after an entrapment operation by the authorities on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Due to the complaint sent by his ex-girlfriend, personnel from the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) were able to entrap Abellanosa and arrested him yesterday in Cebu City.

According to authorities, Abellanosa, who works as a welder, is now with another partner.

Abellanosa will be charged for Violations of Article 286 or Grave Coercion, Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence against Women and their Children.

Authorities are encouraging netizens to report such crimes if they too will encounter a similar situation. /dbs