Mandaue City’s active cases up by 13 on Jan. 9

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 10,2021 - 08:42 AM

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – Actives cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City increased to a total of 64 on Saturday, January 9, with the addition of 13 new active cases.

But the city’s recovery count remained at 2,371 as the city did not log any new infections on the same day. Its death count also remained at 172, data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO) show.

The city’s new cases are from Barangays Umapad – 3, Jagobiao – 2, Cabancalan – 2, Pagasabungan – 1, Paknaan – 1, Alang-alang – 1, Cambaro – 1, Looc – 1, and Tipolo – 1.

Its new patients are aged between 19 to 80-years-old, the oldest of which is a female resident of Purok Star Apple in Barangay Umapad.

On Friday, Jan. 8, Mandaue City also logged eight new infections.