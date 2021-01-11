Mandaue residents with COVID symptoms told: Call EOC, get tested for virus

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Once again, the Mandaue City government is encouraging residents who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to call the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to get test for the virus.

This after the city’s COVID-19 cases rose again to 75.

With only less than two weeks the city’s COVID-19 active cases rose from 22 last December 31, 2020, to 75 as of January 10, 2021.

Read: Mandaue City’s active cases up by 13 on Jan. 9

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they had been expecting the cases to rise because of the long holiday.

“Gi expect ni nato nga mo saka tungod kay makita man nato katung pagholiday season daghan ju’ng nanggawas. Daghan gyud ang ang naghalubilo. Atoa lang pod wala gyud ta nihunong og testing ug contact trace, padayun ato’ng EOC, ato’ng sections, contact tracing department sa pagtrace ani nga mga cases, ” said Ibañez.

(We expect this to increase because we saw that during the long holiday season many went out to gatherings. For us, we did not stop testing and contact tracing, our EOC, our sections, contact tracing department continued to trace these cases.)

He said the Mandaue City Public Information Office is now receiving reports and entertaining inquiries from the residents with regards to COVID-19.

” Naay uban (residents) (message sa PIO) asa mi magpaswab Sir kay feel namo naa mi COVID. We entertain that and we welcome sad ani’ng ato’ng kaigsuunang Mandauehanon nga nagpakabana ba nga murag feel nila naa silay symptoms they offer themselves for swabbing,” he said.

(Some of us (residents) (sent a message to PIO) where can we have ourselves swabbed because we feel we have COVID. We entertain that and we welcome our fellow Mandauehanons, who made the effort to come to us if they feel that they have symptoms of the virus and offer themselves for swabbing.)

Ibañez is encouraging residents who are experiencing a fever, cough, colds, respiratory, and other COVID-19 symptoms to call the city’s EOC hotlines.

LOOK: TEAM personnel bring ‘stay at home kits’ to a family in a house in lockdown due to COVID-19

“Isolate lang mo sa balay (ug) tawag mo sa ato’ng hotlines kay pwede man mo naamo’ng duolon. Anhaon sa inyo’ng balay for swabbing. Dili ta angay mabalaka kung malock down ato’ng panimalay kay hangtud karun naa man gyapon tay “stay at home kits”. Naa gyud nay ayuda, pagkaon, tubig, toiletries ingon ana,” he added.

(You isolate yourselves at home and call our hotlines because we can come to you. We will go to your home for swabbing. We should not worry that our homes will be locked down because even now we still have “stay at home kits”. These include some assistance, food, water, toiletries and the like.)

Here are the city’s EOC hotlines: (032) 230 4500 local 1031-1032; (Globe) 0906 241 5893 ; and (Smart) 0961 633 2468.

/dbs