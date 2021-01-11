Baguio signs deal with AstraZeneca to vaccinate 70 percent of its population

BAGUIO CITY –– Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Sunday signed a deal with British pharmaceutical AstraZeneca for vaccine doses good for 70 percent of the city’s 350,000 population.

The arrangement was part of a tripartite agreement between the company, the Department of Health, and the National Task Force on Emerging and Re-emerging Disease.

Magalong earlier announced he had negotiated 10,000 doses from a global company and had secured the commitment of local businessmen and the Baguio Chamber of Commerce and Industry for half of the vaccines they would procure for their workforce.

In a statement on Monday, Magalong said the local government had received pledges for 33,000 doses.

He said the city had approached other pharmaceutical companies for additional vaccine supplies.

The city is setting aside P100 million for the vaccine purchase.