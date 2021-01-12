AweSM events to watch out for this January around Cebu

Another year has begun which means that it is officially the start of new beginnings and a brand new set of chances to make memories in the months to come.

In Cebu, as we welcome the new year, one of the most awaited events during January is the Fiesta Señor — a weeklong celebration that commemorates the Feast of the Sto. Niño.

Aside from attending Novena Masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, there are various ways to celebrate the 456th Fiesta Señor this year.

From enjoying exhibits and displays to discovering world-class Cebuano products, you can extend the celebration with your family and close friends by dropping by Cebu malls that got it all for you.

Here is a list of all the exciting events to attend and watch out for during the Fiesta Señor in Cebu.

Novena Mass Live Streaming in the Mall

To ensure a safe and secure Fiesta Señor 2021, live streaming of the Novena Masses are broadcasted live to keep the crowd controlled inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

As you enjoy a day out with your family at SM Seaside City Cebu, you can also attend a Novena Mass before you continue shopping or after you enjoyed a Fiesta Señor celebration inside the mall. The Novena Mass Live Streaming at SM Seaside has a limited seating capacity to ensure social distancing among attendees.

Duration: January 8 to 16, 2021 every 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: SM Seaside City Cebu – Cube Wing Atrium

Southern Devotion

Cebuanos have a really unique way of celebrating the Fiesta Señor. One example of this is that many devotees that attend the Novena Masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu bring their own images of the Sto. Niño exhibiting different designs of the Child Jesus’ clothes.

If you want to have a closer look at Sto. Niño images owned by devotees, explore a showcase of the images owned by the families from the South of Cebu for many years at the Southern Devotion Exhibit — a display of almost 40 Sto. Niño images.

Together with Msgr. Jan Limchua, Chaplain of His Holiness and a member of the Papal Household; Msgr. Agustin Ancajas, Director of The San Pedro Calungsod Chapel; and Fr. Ric Reyes, OSA from the Fiesta Senior Execom; SM Seaside City Cebu has opened the exhibit to the public last January 8, 2021 and will last until January 17, 2021.

Duration: January 8 to 17, 2021

Location: SM Seaside City Cebu – Cube Wing Atrium

AweSM Cebu Centerpiece Display

A celebration is not complete without a photo!

To make your memories last this Fiesta Señor 2021, take a selfie with the colorful Cebu-themed centerpiece and display at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Make it even more lasting by sharing your photos on social media and use the hashtag #AweSMCebu2021!

Duration and location: January 12 to 31, 2021 at SM City Cebu – Northwing Atrium and January 13 to 31, 2021 at SM Seaside City Cebu – Mountain Wing Atrium and North Wing Atrium.

For more details follow SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion and SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated of these events. Viva Pit Senyor!

AweSM Cebu Sale

If you can’t celebrate on the streets this year, you can still celebrate Cebu with #AweSM finds that are up to 70% OFF!

Check out amazing deals from SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion and purchase helpful items that will help you achieve your goals for the year 2021.

Duration: January 11 to 18, 2021

Location: SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion

Cebu Cebu Exhibit

Cebu is not only known for its rich and colorful history, or its award-winning travel destinations, the island is also known for its outstanding local products.

This Fiesta Señor, you can support and take pride in Cebu’s finest artistry and crafts from world renowned Cebuano designers by dropping by at the Cebu Cebu Exhibit.

Featuring many products and quality pieces, you will surely find a perfect item to take with you on your travels this year to promote Cebuano work.

Duration: January 11 to 31, 2021

Location: SM City Cebu – North Wing Atrium

Farmer’s Festival Produce

Why not share the delight of the Fiesta Señor celebration by supporting our Cebuano farmers and local produce!

If you are looking for a wide selection of fresh produce, you can now buy at the mall while helping our local farmers.

You can even stock on healthy fruits, vegetables or crops to make your 2021 healthier and improve your immune system.

Duration and Location: January 11 to 18, 2021 at SM City Cebu – Main Mall Atrium, Lower Ground Floor

and January 14 to 17, 2021 at SM Seaside City Cebu – Seaview Wing Atrium

Lechon Festival

Cebu is truly the home of the tastiest, crispiest and most delicious lechon in the country, and SM City Cebu is bringing back the Lechon Festival for a second run to let more people experience the delicious roasted pig of Cebu’s best lechoneros.

Don’t miss this one-stop venue for all things Cebuano this Fiesta Señor.

Duration: January 14 to 20, 2021

Location: SM Seaside City Cebu – Mountain Wing Atrium

Don’t miss this #AweSM events because everything is here at the SM Malls around Cebu to make your celebration with your family memorable.

Don’t forget that as we celebrate the Fiesta Señor 2021, we should always follow health protocols and safety guidelines to stay safe and make memories more enjoyable. SM Malls are strictly implementing strict sanitation protocols. Watch the video below to find out more:



